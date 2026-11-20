A 32-year-old man in Lindstrom, Minnesota, shot his mother and his mother's boyfriend Saturday morning before he was killed by law enforcement, according to the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Authorities responded to an active shooter situation near the 12000 block of Stacy Trail. The 32-year-old, Mitchell Hedquist, had called the Chisago County Sheriff's Office multiple times that morning indicating he was having a mental health crisis, the BCA said.

A deputy was assigned to respond around 10:15 a.m., and at 10:52 a.m., Hedquist's mother called to say that her son had shot her and her boyfriend, 63-year-old Derek Curran.

Responding officers found both of them injured outside the home. While providing medical aid to them, officers heard Hedquist firing a gun behind the home. The BCA said Lakes Area Police Officer Jonathan Brawin shot Hedquist with his department-issued rifle.

Hedquist retreated into the home and was later found dead, according to the BCA. Curran also died in the incident.

Barwin has 10 years of law enforcement experience and has been placed on critical incident leave, the BCA said.

The BCA says it is investigating the use of force, as well as the details of the Chisago County deputy's response to Hedquist's 911 calls.

Note: The above video first aired on Nov. 15, 2026.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.