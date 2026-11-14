Several agencies respond to active shooter at Lindstrom residence; currently no threat to public
Several law enforcement agencies responded to an active shooter situation in Lindstrom, Minnesota, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.
According to the sheriff's office, there is no longer a threat to the public.
The sheriff's office says they responded to a home around 11 a.m. Saturday morning. They are asking the public to stay clear of the area.
The Sheriff's Office says an update is expected later this afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.