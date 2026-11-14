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Several agencies respond to active shooter at Lindstrom residence; currently no threat to public

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Several law enforcement agencies responded to an active shooter situation in Lindstrom, Minnesota, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office. 

According to the sheriff's office, there is no longer a threat to the public.

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WCCO

The sheriff's office says they responded to a home around 11 a.m. Saturday morning. They are asking the public to stay clear of the area. 

The Sheriff's Office says an update is expected later this afternoon. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. 

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