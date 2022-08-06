Watch CBS News
Lightning strike believed to have caused natural gas fire in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Lightning strike believed to be cause of natural gas fire in St. Paul
Lightning strike believed to be cause of natural gas fire in St. Paul 00:25

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A natural gas fire in St. Paul that officials believe was caused by a lightning strike was extinguished just before noon on Saturday.

The fire, which was at Brainerd Avenue and Burr Street, did not extend to homes in the area.

Crews evacuated nearby buildings and awaited the arrival of Xcel Energy.

The gas lines were shut off and the fire was out around at 11:40 a.m. 

This is a developing story, check back for more.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 11:01 AM

