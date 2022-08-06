Lightning strike believed to have caused natural gas fire in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A natural gas fire in St. Paul that officials believe was caused by a lightning strike was extinguished just before noon on Saturday.
The fire, which was at Brainerd Avenue and Burr Street, did not extend to homes in the area.
Crews evacuated nearby buildings and awaited the arrival of Xcel Energy.
The gas lines were shut off and the fire was out around at 11:40 a.m.
This is a developing story, check back for more.
