Lightning strike believed to have caused natural gas fire in St. Paul

Lightning strike believed to be cause of natural gas fire in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A natural gas fire in St. Paul that officials believe was caused by a lightning strike was extinguished just before noon on Saturday.

The fire, which was at Brainerd Avenue and Burr Street, did not extend to homes in the area.

Crews evacuated nearby buildings and awaited the arrival of Xcel Energy.

The gas lines were shut off and the fire was out around at 11:40 a.m.

Firefighters are dealing with an active Natural Gas fire in the street at Brainerd Ave and Burr St. No extension of fire to homes at this time. Crews are evacuating structures and awaiting @xcelenergy crews. The fire is suspected have been the result of a lightning strike. pic.twitter.com/LptEMqM4Gu — Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) August 6, 2022

This is a developing story, check back for more.