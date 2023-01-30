Watch CBS News
Lawmakers to hear testimony on possible Sanford-Fairview Health merger

MINNEAPOLIS -- We're expecting to learn more Monday about a potential healthcare system merger with impacts in Minnesota.

Lawmakers will hear testimony about the impact of a potential merger between Sanford and Fairview Health.

Leaders from Sanford and Fairview say the merger would improve patient care and help with financial concerns. Opponents say it could actually increase costs, limit patient access, and threaten jobs.

It could also impact the U of M hospitals that Fairview oversees.

University leaders say those concerns shut down a similar merger proposal ten years ago. 

