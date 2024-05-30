Minneapolis man sentenced to 30+ years for fatal MOA shooting of Johntae Hudson

Mall of America shooter to be sentenced on Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man convicted of gunning down a young man at Mall of America in 2022 has received a sentence of 30 years and seven months.

TaeShawn Adams-Wright learned his sentence Thursday morning in Hennepin County District Court following victim impact statements.

Earlier this year, Adams-Wright, 19, pleaded guilty to both second-degree intentional homicide and second-degree intentional assault in the Christmas weekend shooting that killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside Nordstrom.

During his guilty plea hearing, Adams-Wright admitted that Hudson was shot and killed at point-blank range after being tackled.

"My son is gone and no matter how long his sentencing, he'll still be here," Hudson's mother said of Adams-Wright when he pleaded guilty. "His parents will have him, talk to him, write him, see him. We don't have that. I just want the world to know I had an amazing son who was full of love and life, and who was loved."

A second suspect, 19-year-old Lavon Longstreet, faces the same charges as those levied against Adams-Wright. Longstreet has a court hearing scheduled for Friday, and a trial is currently set for June 3. Longstreet, who is also from Minneapolis, was 17 years old at the time of the shooting and Adams-Wright was 18.

Two other 17-year-old boys were also charged in juvenile court with second-degree riot, a felony. One is accused of blocking Hudson's escape, while the other is accused of grabbing him while he tried to flee.