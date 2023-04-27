Lavon Longstreet, charged in deadly MOA shooting, to stand trial as an adult

Behind-the-scenes look at security measures at Mall of America

Behind-the-scenes look at security measures at Mall of America

Behind-the-scenes look at security measures at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A teenager who was underage when he was accused in a fatal shooting at the Mall of America last year will stand trial as an adult.

Lavon Longstreet, 18, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting in the Nordstrom department store, which left 19-year-old Johntae Hudson dead. Longstreet was 17 years old at the time.

Court documents say Longstreet and another teen, 18-year-old TaeShawn Adams-Wright, brandished handguns with extended magazines and chased Hudson through the store on the evening of December 23. Hudson was shot 10 times, and a bullet also grazed a bystander who was shopping with her daughter.

Two other 17-year-old boys were charged in juvenile court with second-degree riot for allegedly blocking Hudson's escape and grabbing him while he tried to flee.

RELATED: Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents

A new complaint, filed Wednesday, ordered Longstreet to stand trial as an adult.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Longstreet "played a lead role in a brazen shooting that left one person dead and endangered the lives of many others at the Mall of America."

"Given his age and role in the murder we will prosecute this case through the adult system," she added.