"Laser loon" library card available for a limited time at St. Paul Public Library locations

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul residents will soon have the chance to get their hands on a limited-edition library card featuring a unique take on the beloved state bird.

When Minnesota leaders tasked residents with helping reimagine the state's flag and seal, Minnesotans did not disappoint. One of those thousands of submissions included what has since been dubbed "laser loon," which quickly became a favorite for many.

Laser loon strikes again! SERC

The St. Paul Public Library will soon offer a library card featuring the laser loon. It is only available to St. Paul residents, as are all St. Paul Libary cards.

Existing cardholders can get a laser loon sticker for their card or they can get a replacement card with the loon, but they will receive a new account number.

Laser loon cardholders also receive a 15% off coupon for laser loon merch sold at The Friends Shop.

St. Paul Public Library

Getting a library card — whether or not it features the laser loon — is always free. Specialty loon cards will be available at all St. Paul libraries as supplies last.