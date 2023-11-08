Watch CBS News
Local News

Whole lotta loons: 2,100-plus submissions for new Minnesota state flag, seal unveiled

By Steve Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Dozens of new Minnesota state flag, seal submissions pour in
Dozens of new Minnesota state flag, seal submissions pour in 02:11

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota leaders tasked residents with helping to reimagine the state's flag and emblem.

The citizenry has delivered, with designs running the gamut of reverent, to just plain ridiculous.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission (SERC) put out the call for submissions throughout the month of October, collecting 2,600 designs in that timeframe.

On Wednesday, the commission unveiled a website featuring 2,123 flag designs for consideration, and 398 seal submissions.

Loons, stars, and loons with stars are the common hallmarks.

Eighty-five percent of the submissions were for the flag, and the remaining 15% were for the seal.

Proponents of the change say the main image on the current flag, first flown in 1957, and the seal, adopted in 1861, is racist. It shows a White settler tilling the land, as a Native American on horseback rides off into the distance.

Minnesota state flag and seal submissions: The good, the bad, and the loony
Minnesota state flag and seal submissions: The good, the bad, and the loony 14 photos

Critics also say the flag's design also violates "good flag design" tenets, which value simplicity and symbols rich with meaning.

According to state statute, the new designs "must accurately and respectfully reflect Minnesota's shared history, resources, and diverse cultural communities." However, "symbols, emblems, or likenesses that represent only a single community or person, regardless of whether real or stylized, may not be included in a design."  

The public is invited to comment online on the designs, and SERC members will pick their top 25 choices for the new flag and seal by mid-November.

The commission as a whole must then pick five finalists, with residents also able to provide their feedback on those.

SERC has to submit a report with the new designs to the state legislature by Jan. 1, 2024, and they will be officially adopted by Statehood Day, which is May 11.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Oct.. 5, 2023. 

First published on November 8, 2023 / 11:27 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.