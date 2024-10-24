LaDavionne Garrett Jr., Minneapolis boy hit by stray bullet in 2021, turns 14 despite all odds

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis boy seriously hurt by gunfire is celebrating a major milestone on Thursday.

LaDavionne Garrett Jr. is now 14 years old.

His primary caregiver is his grandmother, Sharrie Jennings.

Garrett has had many surgeries and health struggles since April 30, 2021, when someone shot him in the head as he rode in the car with his parents.

"Every day it's a miracle that he is still with us," Jennings said. "He was 10 when it happened and he is 14 now. This is God, this is a miracle. They said 72 hours and he is 14."

Garrett is one of three children shot in the head over a span of several weeks in April and May of 2021. Trinity Ottoson-Smith and Aniya Allen both died. Ottoson-Smith's killer is behind bars. Allen's and Garrett's family are still looking for justice.

"Aniya didn't deserve that, Trinity didn't deserve that, LaDavionne. These are kids that got robbed of their childhood," Jennings said. "How are we, as a community, not mad? How are we not coming together? Everybody should be talking about this."

Garrett cannot walk or talk, but he is taking life day by day, letting Jennings know he is a fighter with his smile.

"But it's a slap in the face because here we are four years later and we still don't have no justice," Jennings said.

She wants justice but until then, she will care for Garrett, hoping for help in finding a rambler so it is not so hard to help him live as normal a life as possible.

There is a $180,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting Garrett or Allen.

To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.