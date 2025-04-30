LaDavionne Garrett Jr.'s family reflects on his incredible recovery four years after being shot in the head

Four years ago, someone shot LaDavionne Garrett Jr. in the head while riding in a car with his parents in north Minneapolis.

Incredibly, he survived.

But it has been a long road for his caregiver and grandmother, Sharrie Jennings.

Jennings returned to the place where she found solace, while she prayed for her grandson, to recover.

"Do you know how much we walked this yard for four months straight every day I walked this field everyday," said Jennings.

Four years later, emotions flood the grandmother who has taken care of Garrett ever since.

"Junior was on the other side in the ICU and Trinity was next to him and we walked this field and held prayer over there," said Jennings.

Garrett is one of three children shot in the head over a span of several weeks in April and May of 2021.

Two other victims, Trinity Ottoson-Smith and Aniya Allen, both died.

Ottoson-Smith's killer is behind bars. Allen's and Garrett's family are still looking for justice.

"This baby is a fighter, he is a fighter and he as a will to live. I don't know why this year hit me so differently. I don't know if it's because we still haven't got justice or is it because I haven't heard his voice in four years," said Jennings.

She can't believe no one has come forward to confess or provide information that would lead investigators to the shooter.

But she's grateful that after countless health struggles and surgeries, Garrett continues to amaze doctors.

"They said he wasn't going to be able to do none of this, y'all done seen him keep lifting his arm up, he is stretching out his leg, all of this they said wasn't going to happen and this is just four years. So y'all just wait the next four years to see what he be doing," Jennings said.

She hopes as he continues to heal, someone will speak up so her family can have justice.

There is a $180,000 reward in Garrett's and Allen's cases.

Minneapolis police are still looking for tips from the community to help solve this case. If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.