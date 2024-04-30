Three years after a shooting changed LaDavionne Garrett Jr.'s life, his grandmother is still looking for justice

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been three years since LaDavionne Garrett Jr. was shot in the head while riding in the backseat of his parents' car.

Incredibly, he survived, but it's been a long road for his caregiver, grandmother Sharrie Jennings.

Jennings says her church family and a few close friends have stood by her side.

"He wasn't born like this. Someone did this to him so why should he have to suffer all the way around at the end of the day — he's a kid," she said.

Her life changed on April 30, 2021, when a person fired a "massive number of rounds" at the car in which Garrett was riding, police said.

"I can't stomach if something was to happen to him on my watch and I'm sleep," said Jennings. "I make sure his feeds is on, make sure he is comfortable, I turn him, make sure he's breathing, make sure the cover is still on him."

What frustrates her most is that she is still waiting for justice.

"It's three years. Three years that my grandson has lived with a bullet in his head. Three years that you guys have kept quiet about this. He deserves justice," she said.

Jennings has watched as other families join hers, wanting the same thing.

"The shootings is going on, and one, the shootings is getting worser and worser and closer to closer and younger and younger. The shootings are not stopping in north Minneapolis. It's like an everyday normal," she said.

What helps Jennings feel more normal is Garrett's smile, like the one he gave two years ago, when Golden State Warriors superstar, Steph Curry, visited.

But she won't smile until whoever shot her grandson is caught.

"Three years with no justice no answers we ain't no closer than we was the day he got shot and that's sad in our community," she said.

Ladavionne has his final brain surgery next month. Minneapolis Police are still looking for tips from the community to help solve this case.