Two years later, 6-year-old Aniya Allen's killing still unsolved
MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday marks two years since a young girl was hit and killed by a stray bullet in Minneapolis.
Six-year-old Aniya Allen died after a bullet went through the parked car in which she and her mother were sitting.
READ MORE: On what would've been Aniya Allen's 8th birthday, family and friends release balloons
In her honor, there will be a memorial and balloon release at noon Thursday.
Allen's killing is still unsolved. There's a reward of up to $180,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in her case, and the shooting of two other children within several weeks in May 2021. Click here for more information.
