Two years later, 6-year-old Aniya Allen's killing still unsolved

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday marks two years since a young girl was hit and killed by a stray bullet in Minneapolis.

Six-year-old Aniya Allen died after a bullet went through the parked car in which she and her mother were sitting.

In her honor, there will be a memorial and balloon release at noon Thursday.

Allen's killing is still unsolved. There's a reward of up to $180,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in her case, and the shooting of two other children within several weeks in May 2021. Click here for more information.