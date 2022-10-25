Ladavionne Garrett Jr., recovering from gunshot wound, surprised on 12th birthday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gunfire nearly took his life, but instead a Minnesota boy is celebrating another year.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr. turned 12 Monday, and a community that loves him worked together to give him the ultimate birthday surprise.

A custom woodworker from north Minneapolis and a team of local contractors transformed Garrett Jr.'s bedroom into a tribute to the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, Garrett Jr.'s favorite basketball player.

The smile on the boy's face when he saw it was a miracle, says his grandmother, Sharrie Jennings.

A boy who was shot in north Minneapolis last year officially has the COOLEST bedroom ever.



The community made it happen to surprise Ladavionne Garrett Jr. on his 12th birthday. (Guess who his favorite player is!) Sharing the special moment of the reveal tonight on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wbDxd9epvU — David Schuman (@david_schuman) October 25, 2022

Garrett Jr. was shot in north Minneapolis in 2021 while riding in the backseat of a car. He then spent six months in the hospital.

He hasn't gotten full movement back and can't speak, but he's making sounds, which Jennings says is a great sign for eventually talking again.

She says the birthday felt like a semblance of normal again.

"For this to be a celebration, man, I just can't even find the words to even say how I feel right now," Jennings said.

Tyrone Raino, the custom woodworker who led the bedroom renovation, says it took more than a month to complete.

"I just wanted to help the family feel a little better because they still haven't found the shooter yet," he said.

Raino says Garrett Jr. had his childhood stolen. He's managed to give a small piece of it back.

"A lot of people have given up hope on north Minneapolis, but we have a lot of talent," Raino said. "That's why I wanted everyone in north to come together for Ladavionne."

About the shooter, Jennings says, "I'm never going to give up hope until we got the monster that did this. I'm not going to ever stop."

Police are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.