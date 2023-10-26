LaDavionne Garrett Jr. defies all odds, celebrates 13th birthday two years after being hit by stray bullet

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two years after he was struck by a bullet in the backseat of his parents' car, LaDavionne Garrett is defying the odds.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr. (credit: GoFundMe/Lisa Clemons)

"Look at him," said LaDavionne's grandmother Sherrie Jennings. "This boy is strong, he is a fighter, a survivor. For three years Junior has lived with a bullet in his head after they said it wasn't possible. Junior wouldn't stop smiling. He slipped down in his wheelchair, he pushed himself up in his wheelchair."

CBS

Jennings says Garrett really showed improvements during his birthday party.

"He was doing so much movement and talking Saturday that really in reality it scared me," said Jennings. "I have never seen him do that in the past two years he has been with me so I know its a chance for change. I know its still hope."

Last November, Golden State Warriors superstar, Steph Curry, visited Garrett. Garrett received a Warriors bedroom makeover when he turned 12. The Warriors and Timberwolves saw WCCO's story about the birthday surprise and arranged to host Garrett and his family in the suite.

What happened to LaDavionne?

The shooting occurred in May 2021. According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of 34th and Morgan avenues. A police spokesperson said a "massive number of rounds" were fired at the car in which Garrett was riding.

Garrett spent six months in the hospital recovering from his injuries. It wasn't until November 2021 that he was finally able to go home.

Doctors could not remove the bullet in Garrett's head, but he is making incredible strides. The family hopes for continued support.

As of today, there still has been no arrests in the case.

In June of 2021, police said they hadn't received as many tips as they'd like and they're sure someone out there knows something.

"To those of you that have information and we know there are people with information," a Minneapolis Police Public Information Officer said, "we need you to speak up, it is anonymous."

Jennings shares similar sentiments.

CBS

"I'm disappointed that our kids are still being shot," said Jennings. "I'm disappointed that this code of silence has taken over our community. I'm disappointed in our community because someone knows something. How is it three years later and we still don't know who what or why?"