What is a Labubu doll? And what makes a toy go viral?

Fluffy, wide-eyed and with a toothy grin, Labubu dolls might look like nothing more than another plushy toy. But try telling that to the millions across the world who can't wait to get their hands on one.

Soua Xiong was gifted the one hanging from her purse.

"It's ugly and it's cute looking, so I wear it out sometimes," Xiong said.

Showing off your Labubu dolls is part of the fun of owning them.

"It's a way that we signal to others in the culture that we're part of this group, and in this case that we're cool and we're fashion forward," said Chris Byrne, a toy historian and consultant better known as The Toy Guy.

So, what exactly is a Labubu doll?

"They're little monsters that were introduced in 2015," said Byrne.

Created by Chinese toymaker Pop Mart, the dolls were just another one of their tiny creations until 2024. That's when Labubu exploded into a fashion must-have, aided by K-pop star Lisa from the group BLACKPINK.

"And it became a viral sensation without really any kind of promotion whatsoever," said Byrne.

Fans took care of the promotion themselves, turning their unboxing videos on social media into the best marketing Pop Mart didn't need to buy.

"I just seen it online and it's been trending, so I'm like, 'Let me hop on this trend as well,'" said Xiong.

What traits can make a toy go viral?

"I think that one of the biggest traits is that it has to leap out of the toy business," said Byrne, adding that Labubu is now more of a fashion accessory than toy.

They're also hard to find at retail price. Limited availability intensifies the demand, a timeless trait. Think Cabbage Patch Kids in the early 1980s.

"People were fighting over [Cabbage Patch Kids] in the aisles of Kmart. That became a news story, so then suddenly it became something that the culture was talking about," said Byrne.

These are the top five toys to create a frenzy, according to Byrne, in no particular order:

Hula Hoop Beanie Babies Tickle Me Elmo Furby Power Rangers

Byrne said the affordability of each toy on his list added to their allure, allowing anyone the chance to join in on the trend.

Predicting the next Labubu is impossible. But knowing something will eventually unseat it is inevitable.

"There's no rhyme or reason to it. Something catches the imagination of the public and people are off and running with it," he said.

According to a CNN report, Pop Mart reported a 400% increase in profits for the first half of 2025 thanks to the popular toy.