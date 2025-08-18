Fake Labubu dolls pose threat to kids, safety watchdog says

Labubu dolls are so popular that they've inspired knockoffs — dubbed Lafufus, for fake Labubus — that can endanger kids, according to federal regulators

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Monday issued an "urgent safety warning" that said the phony Labubus "pose a serious risk of choking and death to young children." The fakes, which are sold both as dolls and as small keychains, can fit in a small child's mouth and block their airway, the agency said.

Additionally, some of the knockoffs are so poorly made that they can break into small pieces that children could insert in their mouths. The CPSC warned consumers not to buy the fakes and to immediately stop using any of faux dolls they may own.

"These fake Labubu dolls are dangerous, illegal and have no place in American homes," CPSC Acting Chairman Peter Feldman said in a statement. "No parent should have to wonder if a toy will stop their child from breathing. Protect your children and buy only from reputable sellers."

Labubus, which are inspired by characters from Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung's book "The Monsters Trilogy," retail for under $30 through Chinese seller Pop Mart. Some rare variants can fetch thousands through online marketplaces.

How to spot a fake "Lafufu"

Deeply discounted Labubu dolls can indicate that the products are inauthentic, according to the CPSC. Look for a holographic Pop Mart sticker and scannable QR code to identify real Labubu. Newer authentic Labubus also bear what the CPSC describes as a discrete UV stamp on one foot.

A doll's teeth can also betray a fake — authentic Labubus have nine, while imitations sometimes have a different number. And fakes can be brighter than the real dolls, according to the CPSC.