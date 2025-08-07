Koi Perich plans to play both ways for Gophers in sophomore season

Gophers football practice features the offense in white jerseys and the defense in red. Koi Perich wears both — a two-colored uniform stitched down the middle.

After bursting onto the college football scene as a true freshman with dazzling plays and competitive charisma, Perich has an elevated encore in store.

"I'm just here, whatever I can do to help my team," said the soft-spoken Perich. "If that's on offense I'm willing to do it. If it's on defense, I'm willing. Special teams. Anything to do, I'll do it."

Yes, the swashbuckling sophomore will play wide receiver in addition to safety in 2025. The pride of Esko, Minnesota, did it in high school, as many do. College is different.

"I always wanted to do it coming out of high school," explained Perich, who had five interceptions in 2024. "In recruitment, I wanted to do it, too. I talked with coach Fleck about it. And it just came to be this year."

Koi Perich carries the ball during the first half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Bank of America Stadium on Jan. 3, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. JARED C. TILTON / Getty Images

A close friendship with his new quarterback and fellow second-year college player Drake Lindsey can only help. But will Perich thrive in the increased spotlight?

"Why would I not want the ball in his hands?" said Gophers offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh. "I think the more we can put on him, just like I talked about with Drake — goes for everybody. The more we can put on him, the more they can handle, the more they'll get."

That is the question. How much can this true sophomore handle? Last year's Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter was called a unicorn for excelling on both sides of the ball. He became the No. 2 pick. Has Koi Perich studied that Prime example?

"Obviously it's hard not to," said Perich. "Especially if you're just in the football world. Travis is a very good football player. He can go on both sides. His conditioning is insane."

"It takes a really special person to do it," said Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck. "It's not just, 'OK, we're just gonna hand it to him one time.' If you want to do it both ways, it's got to be a fully committed player and there's no one more committed than that kid."

Perich's split jersey number is 3. This year, he will play all three phases: Offense, defense, and special teams. He's potentially in for a special season.