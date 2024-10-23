Gopher Koi Perich a breakout freshman in college football

MINNEAPOLIS — Bye week was a time to celebrate for Gophers' safety Koi Perich.

He just turned 19 and is one of college football's breakout true freshman stars. He's only been on campus since June.

"The city is a little more than what I expected," Perich said. "I'm from Esko, a little tiny town of 2,000. I got towed twice the first week I got here. So that was a good wake-up call."

From northern Minnesota, Perich was the state's top recruit a season ago, hotly pursued by the power programs of college football. Ohio State pushed hard to flip him before signing day. He chose to stay home for a specific reason.

"Minnesota develops safeties better than anyone else in the country," Perich said. "I could have gone anywhere else in the country. I chose to go here because of how good the safeties have been and will continue to be."

Seven games in, Perich is already winning national and Big Ten awards. His crowning achievement to date is the game-sealing interception in Minnesota's massive upset of USC.

"There was a 6'6 wide receiver right in the slot," Perich said. "The number three wide receiver. I knew he was gonna throw it to him. That's the biggest guy on the field. So I just baited him into throwing it. He had to throw it in the end zone. And at the end of the day, it's just go up and make the play. Came down with it that time. It was awesome. I was hype. Turned around, straight to the fan section."

Perich has made four interceptions and forced a fumble over the Gophers' first seven games.

"I always think I'm gonna make the play. I never think I'm not gonna make the play. If you have that thought, I think you're gonna make way more plays. And if you don't, if you doubt yourself on the field, you're never gonna be good. You'll hesitate and you can't hesitate at this level. You gotta go as fast as possible, 100% every time," Perich said.

A year ago, Perich was playing high school football. The path he picked is off to a pristine start.

"I always think about that. If I would have gone somewhere else, how much my life would have changed. Living in a different city. But I like to live in the present," Perich said. "I like this team. I love this team and I'm excited about where we'll be able to go."