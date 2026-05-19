Man accused of using inaccurate Liberian birth certificate to attend Twin Cities high school arrested after missed court date

A man accused of impersonating a high school student in the Twin Cities has been arrested after failing to show up to a court appearance late last month.

A warrant was issued for Kelvin Luebke's arrest after he missed his first court appearance on felony forgery charges on April 30. Ramsey County Jail records indicate he was booked Monday afternoon, and court records show a hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Luebke allegedly claimed he was 18 years old and attended White Bear Lake Area High School, but prosecutors say his U.S. birth certificate, passport and driver's license list his age as 22. Luebke told investigators family members in Africa told him he is 18 and his age at the time of adoption was uncertain.

Charges said he used a Liberian birth certificate to enroll at White Bear Lake, which he said his father obtained for him.

In 2023, Luebke was convicted of sending explicit images of himself to a 15-year-old girl. A search warrant from October shows police were investigating messages exchanged with girls on his phone.

When Luebke was charged with forgery, White Bear Lake Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak said in part, "The safety and well-being of all students is our top priority."