Kaden Harney reflects on dominant run with Maple Grove's football team: "It was surreal"

A change of pace for one of Minnesota's best prep quarterbacks. Maple Grove's Kaden Harney has been preparing for Saturday's all-star game, delving into a new playbook.

"Definitely a learning curve, but it's fun and it's cool to run a different offense and a different system with new players and new coaches," Harney said at Team North's final practice.

Soon, Harney will be learning a college offense at South Dakota State.

This fall in Minnesota, the high school season was full of dazzling arm talent. But Harney is the only senior quarterback going to Division I in this year's class.

"I think it's underrated," he said. "I think there's a lot of great quarterback talents that I've played against and watched play in Minnesota. So hopefully that's something that's on the rise and gonna become more of a trend."

Harney led Maple Grove on a dominant run the past two years. The Crimson won the state championship in 2024 and went on a 23-game win streak.

"It was surreal," Harney said. "As a little kid, that's all you can hope for is to go win games with your buddies. But the run we went on is honestly a dream come true."

The heavy favorite to repeat as champions this year, Maple Grove was upset by Lakeville South in the state quarterfinals.

"A tough week after that because we hadn't lost in almost two years," Harney said. "It was new. It leaves a nasty taste in your mouth because it just hadn't happened."

Processing that has happened and will continue to happen. It was a bittersweet ending to a commanding career.

"We hung out as a team," Harney said. "Just being around all the guys kind of helped us change our feelings from being mad and upset to just grateful for everything that we've had."

It is an all-star game, but Harney could end his high school career with an exhibition win on Saturday.

"That would definitely help," he said. "I would like to end my high school career on a win. That was something that sucked, not getting to end it on a good note. But again, grateful for it all. This is gonna be an awesome experience."