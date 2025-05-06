This K-9 therapy dog duo can be deployed to any law enforcement agency in Minnesota

They may not be as intimidating as German Shephards but these new K-9 officers still possess a unique strength: breaking down barriers to the heart.

Rip and Summit, both Golden Retrievers, are Minnesota's first traveling duo of therapy dogs for law enforcement in an initiative spearheaded by the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police.

"I've always had a great understanding for the pain that happens to responders with repeated exposure to trauma," Tom Lowery, who along with his wife, Paige, owns and handles the dogs, said. "Seeing the dogs bring joy to other people is like a proud parent moment. That's the really fun part of working with dogs in this capacity."

While some larger police departments like Minneapolis have their own therapy K-9s, Rip and Summit will be on call for public safety agencies across the state.

In 2024, six first responders were killed in Minnesota, including two tragedies outside the metro: Jesse Branch, of Red Lake Nation Police and National Park Service Ranger Kevin Grossheim. The others lost were Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell and Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, along with firefighter paramedic Adam Finseth, who were shot and killed in February 2024.

"Of course it affects the whole agency because we all realize that could be us at any day," Lowery, a former firefighter and still active police officer, lamented to WCCO News. "The turmoil those officers go through as they process all of that - what's going to happen to me? Did I make a mistake? Is the person going to be OK? We will be there to support them however we can."

WCCO

The Lowery's won't receive salary or payment but instead will rely on donations through the Fraternal Order of Police for expenses like gasoline and dog grooming. On May 21, FOP will host a special fundraiser with Brew Pub Pizza to support the therapy K-9 program in Eden Prairie.

"Really it's a great pizza for a great cause," Matt Selvig, a spokesman for Brew Pub Pizza, told WCCO News. "What we're wanting to do with it is take care of those heroes and those patriots that serve us every day."