Justin Jefferson's career-best game earns Vikings WR NFC Offensive Player of the Week

MINNEAPOLIS -- Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson recorded a career-high in yardage on Sunday, but it may have been his all-timer catch on 4th and 18 that earned him the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

Jefferson caught 10 balls for 193 yards and one touchdown, but the fourth quarter catch that kept the Vikings' hopes alive will be the one people remember. CBS Sports has already added it to a list of the greatest catches of all time.

For good receivers, this is a career highlight reel.



For great receivers, this is a season highlight reel.



For @JJettas2, this is just a Sunday.



📺: #DALvsMIN on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/b3cWijlOvP — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 15, 2022

It's getting difficult to characterize just how good Jefferson is. Per the NFL's Next Gen Stats, nine of his 10 receptions in Sunday's win over the Bills had a completion probability of less than 50%. No other player has had more than six in a game since Next Gen Stats started tracking.

Sunday marked Jefferson's 20th career 100+ yard game, which is the most ever through a player's first three seasons. The 23-year-old has played in 42 career games, meaning he's recorded more than 100 yards in nearly half of them.

Jefferson leads the league in receiving yards per game (117.8), ranks second in total receiving yards (1,060) and lands fourth in total receptions (69).

Buoyed by Jefferson's stellar season, the Vikings are tied for the best record in the league at 8-1. Their next matchup is the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Watch that game at 3:25 p.m. on WCCO-TV.