Game day updates: Vikings, Bills go to OT, 30-30

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Vikings face their toughest test of the season yet on Sunday, heading to Buffalo to take on the Bills, a Super Bowl favorite in the AFC.
The Vikings (7-1) boast the second-best record in the NFL, behind only the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. They have a 4.5 game lead in their division, the largest in the league. They also have the league's eighth-ranked scoring offense, and the No. 15 scoring defense.
The Bills (6-2) were the preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl, and they've done little so far to dispel that notion. They have the league's third-best scoring offense and the best scoring defense. Quarterback Josh Allen is an MVP candidate, accounting for 23 of the team's 25 offensive touchdowns.
However, the Bills and Allen are coming off their worst performance of the season, losing 20-17 to the New York Jets. Allen was injured in the game and his status for Sunday was questionable.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Allen is expected to play his through UCL injury.
The Vikings are on six-game winning streak and squeaked past the Commanders last weekend for a 20-17 win.
Sunday's game kicks off at noon at Highmark Stadium.
Vikings still in the game after Ham's touchdown
A touchdown by C.J. Ham brings the Vikings back up to 23 points against the Bills' 27. It's his second rushing touchdown of his career.
Dalvin Cook's 81-yard sprint keeps Vikings' hopes alive
Dalvin Cook goes on an explosive 81-yard sprint to make a touchdown with 1:43 left in the 3rd quarter.
Justin Jefferson reaches 100 receiving yards for 20th game in his career
Justin Jefferson reached his 20th game with 100 receiving yards.
According to the Vikings, he's set a new record for most 100-yard receiving game through a player's first three seasons, overtaking Odell Beckham Jr. and Randy Moss. Both of them had 19 games.
Vikings down 10-24 at halftime
The Bills extended their lead in the second quarter, thanks to a field goal and another touchdown. The Vikings added a field goal as well, but they were still down 10-24 at halftime.
Singletary makes another touchdown
Devin Singletary ran for a second touchdown to give the Bills their 14-7 lead.
Jefferson makes first touchdown of game, followed by Singletary
Touchdowns by Justin Jefferson of Minnesota and Devin Singletary of the Bills means it's tied 7-7 with over eight minutes left in the first quarter.
It was also Singletary's first on-the-ground touchdown of the season.