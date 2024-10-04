Vikings jetsetter Justin Jefferson bringing the Griddy back to London

He played soccer with Vinícius Júnior in Brazil and walked the runway with pal Joe Burrow in Paris.

Now, he's bringing the Griddy back to London.

In other words, Justin Jefferson is right at home.

The Minnesota Vikings receiver is embracing the international spotlight and becoming a global star at the right time as the NFL adds more games in foreign cities.

The undefeated Vikings were scheduled to arrive in London on Friday morning ahead of their game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

"I just appreciate the travel, just the experience of being in another country, the experience of being in another culture, and just being around another fan base, especially a fan base that only gets one game, two games a year," Jefferson said ahead of the trip.

"So it's just exciting to go to another country, to experience just the whole being in London and being around those London fans."

London is just the latest port of call for Jefferson, who visited Rio de Janeiro in 2023 to spend time with Real Madrid star Vinícius. They played soccer and foot-volley but Jefferson also learned about Brazilian cuisine and Black artists in the bohemian Santa Teresa neighborhood. At the end of the trip, he wiped away a tear when reflecting on the experience.

In June, Jefferson hit Paris a couple of weeks after signing a four-year extension — the richest contract in NFL history for a non-quarterback. Jefferson and Burrow — their 2019 season at LSU ended with the national championship — got dressed up to walk the Vogue World 2024 runway, the trip all detailed by the fashion magazine.

The 25-year-old Louisiana native also toured Rome this summer with his parents and one of his older brothers as part of a promotion with a travel company.

Justin Jefferson WCCO

That was followed by a starring role in the Netflix documentary series "Receiver," where Jefferson opens up about his alter ego "Jets," his love of Sour Patch Kids candy and his tight relationship with his parents and brothers.

It's all marketing gold for a league that hopes to play as many as 16 international games each year. Brazil hosted its first NFL game this season. Spain gets its first game next season, to be played in Real Madrid's iconic and newly renovated Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

"Justin Jefferson is a great example of the type of young athlete in the NFL that we would like to make a face of the NFL internationally and especially in the U.K. and obviously with the Vikings being active here, that makes sense," said Henry Hodgson, general manager of the NFL's UK office.

The league's "global markets program" gives teams rights in selected countries to sign commercial deals and hold events for fans. The Vikings have the U.K. as one of their markets — Canada is the other.

Jefferson, the NFL's co-leader in TD receptions (4) entering Week 5, made a great first impression in the U.K. two years ago when the Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints 28-25. He had 10 receptions for 147 yards and a rushing touchdown — and of course he hit the Griddy.

This week, Jefferson recalled the "great energy" at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and added: "The British accent is always great to listen to."

The Vikings are running an ad on a large video screen above the entrance to the busy Euston Underground Station in London. Jefferson features prominently in it as does rejuvenated quarterback Sam Darnold.

Jefferson's Vikings jersey was the No. 2 best seller in the U.K. in September, the league said, second only to that of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The league recruited Jefferson as a global flag football ambassador in 2023.

"When players lean into that international travel and obviously enjoy the idea of both visiting overseas and playing overseas, it does make the fanbase like them," Hodgson said.

"Obviously, it helps that he's a big character, a fantastic player on the field and someone that fans, regardless of what team you support, he's one of those players in the NFL that people look out for because he's an exciting player to watch."