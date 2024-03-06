Jury seated for trial of James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter

Jury selection gets underway in trial of James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter Jury selection gets underway in trial of James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter 06:47

(CBS DETROIT) - Opening statements for the trial of James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, will begin Thursday morning.

Jury selection began on Tuesday, March 5, for his trial in Oakland County court and wrapped up on Wednesday, with a 15-person jury comprised of nine women and six men.

During the first day of jury selection Tuesday, two potential jurors were excused for medical reasons while the prosecution used one of its eight strikes to excuse a potential juror.

The trial comes after Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the shooter, was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter last month.

James Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. He is accused of making the gun used in the shooting accessible to his son and ignoring getting his son the necessary help for his mental health struggles.

The parents were charged in the shooting where their son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021.

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage of the trial each day.

James Crumbley's defense attorney, Mariell Lehman, had previously argued that he could not get a fair trial in Oakland County following Jennifer Crumbley's trial.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews denied that request.

The prosecution will be able to call one student who was injured in the Oxford High School shooting to testify during James Crumbley's trial.

On Feb. 21, the prosecution requested to call two witnesses to testify, who they identified as K.O. and R.F.

Both were minors at the time of the shooting but are no longer.

These two students were in the hallway at the time of the shooting, and the prosecution said their testimony would be relevant because they could discuss what they witnessed when the shooter emerged from the bathroom and into the hallway during the shooting.

Matthews ruled that the prosecution could only call one of the students to testify, but they could decide which student.

The witness who is chosen will not be able to give testimony on personal pain, emotional trauma or ongoing medical treatments because it is "not relevant to prove the elements of the crime of involuntary manslaughter," according to court documents.

In addition, the prosecution plans to call the previous owner of the gun used in the shooting to testify. He bought the gun in May 2021, used it three times, and then sold it back to the firearm store in November 2021, according to Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast.

Matthews ruled that the previous gun owner could testify, as his testimony about the condition of the cable lock could be relevant to the case.

Jennifer Crumbley is scheduled to be sentenced on April 9. She was the first parent in the United States to go on trial in a mass U.S. school shooting.

Jennifer and James Crumbley's son was sentenced to life in prison without parole.