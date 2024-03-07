Watch Live: Opening statements begin in trial of James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter

(CBS DETROIT) - The trial for James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, begins Thursday in an Oakland County court.

Jury selection began Tuesday morning and concluded midafternoon on Wednesday, with a 15-person jury comprised of nine women and six men selected. The all-white jury is made up of a majority of parents who have dealt with mental health issues. Six of the jurors are gun owners.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews will begin Thursday's proceedings by delivering jury instructions. Opening statements from the prosecutor and James Crumbley's defense attorney will follow.

The trial comes after Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the shooter, was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in February. She will be sentenced on April 9.

James Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. He is accused of purchasing the gun that was used in the shooting for his son and not getting his son the treatment he needed for his mental health struggles despite his requests for help.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged in the Oxford High School shooting where their son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021.

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage of the trial each day, beginning at 9 a.m., and will be joined by legal analysts throughout the trial.

