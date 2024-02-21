Watch Live: James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter, requests change of venue for trial

(CBS DETROIT) - James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, will appear in an Oakland County court Wednesday morning for a hearing on his request for a change of venue for his upcoming trial.

Attorneys for James Crumbley have argued that he cannot get a fair trial in Oakland County. Judge Cheryl Matthews will hear arguments over the defense's objections to witnesses and some evidence.

"They have been clearly convicted in the court of public opinion," Crumbley's defense lawyer Mariell Lehman said in a court filing last week.

James Crumbley's trial is scheduled for March 5. He is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting, where his son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021.

He is accused of not getting his son the necessary help for his mental health needs and for purchasing the gun for their son, which was used in the shooting.

On Feb. 6, an Oakland County jury found James Crumbley's wife, Jennifer Crumbley, guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter. She is the first parent in the United States to go on trial in a mass school shooting carried out by their child.

Jennifer Crumbley will be sentenced on April 9.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of Wednesday's hearing, beginning at 11 a.m.

