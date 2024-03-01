Only one Oxford High School student can testify in James Crumbley trial

(CBS DETROIT) - One student will be allowed to testify in James Crumbley's trial, according to recent court documents.

On Feb. 21, the prosecution requested to call two witnesses to testify, who were identified as K.O. and R.F. Both of them are students who were injured in the hallway on the day of the Oxford High School shooting.

The two witnesses are not minors anymore, and Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast said calling these witnesses to testify is relevant because they can discuss what they saw when the shooter came out of the bathroom during the shooting.

"They have different perspectives," Keast said. "And again, these are the only two surviving members of the hallway that we have confirmed with their families that they are willing and able to testify in this trial."

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews ruled that only one of the students can be called to testify, and the prosecution can decide which student.

In the recent court filing, Matthews said that the "defendant has not shown what either K.O. or R.F. may say is unduly prejudicial and/or lacks any probative value."

In addition, the witness chosen will be prohibited from giving testimony on personal pain, emotional trauma or ongoing medical treatments as it is "not relevant to prove the elements of the crime of involuntary manslaughter."

Jury selection for James Crumbley's trial will begin on March 5. He is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting where his son killed four students and injured seven others on Nov. 30, 2021.

Jennifer Crumbley was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 9.

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December 2023.