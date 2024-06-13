Juneteenth is a week away, here's where you can celebrate in the Twin Cities

These are some of the Juneteenth events across the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Juneteenth is right around the corner, and we've got the hook-up on celebrations.

Here's everything you need to know about celebrating Juneteenth in the Twin Cities this year:

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the end of slavery.

Dating back to 1865, Juneteenth commemorates the day that 250,000 Texan slaves were declared free by the U.S. Army. At the time, this was the last area in the U.S. to comply with anti-slavery laws.

In 2021, Juneteenth became federally-recognized but has been celebrated annually for decades. Ironically, Texas become the first to make it a state holiday in 1980.

NOTE: This is the basic definition of Juneteenth. The history surrounding the Juneteenth holiday is complex and significant. To learn more about the history of Juneteenth, click here.

Events happening on June 14

Northside Juneteenth Weekend Celebration

When: June 14-16

Where: Various times and location

Free events all weekend, including community movie night at the Capri Theater, family festival with a pancake breakfast, vendors, free food, games, giveaways and live music, and an ice cream social and pool party at North Commons Pool.

"Freedom and Fellowship" Violence Prevention Community Cookout

When: June 14, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Shiloh Temple, Minneapolis

Sweet Potato Pie Showcase

When: June 14, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Loppet Foundation's Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Minneapolis

A celebration of food culture and stories, Sweet Potato Comfort Pie welcomes all pie bakers who make traditional or non-traditional sweet potato pie. Participants share the cultural and personal histories behind their individual recipes.

This event is hosted by WCCO's Shayla Reaves.

Minnesota Orchestra, Juneteenth: Celebration of Freedom

When: June 14, 8 p.m.

Where: Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Events happening on June 15

Juneteenth Fun Run

When: June 15, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Where: Theodore Wirth Park Trailhead, Minneapolis

All are welcome to participate in the 5K or half mile run that honors beloved North Minneapolis figures Bill and Beverly Cottman.

We Are the Noise: University of Minnesota Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: U of M Urban Research and Outreach Engagement Center, Minneapolis

The event will begin with a commemorative march, starting at 11 a.m. and leaving from the University's Robert J. Jones Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center (UROC). The march concludes with an outdoor black party (12 p.m.-5 p.m.) on Plymouth Avenue at UROC.

Rondo Neighborhood's Sterling Club UnityFest Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Carty Park, 705 Iglehart Avenue, St. Paul

Brooklyn Center Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 15, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park, 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center

Roseville Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 15, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Central Park, 2540 Lexington Ave. N, Roseville

Minneapolis Parks Juneteenth – Celebrating Freedom Day

When: June 15, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Bethune Park, Minneapolis

Burnsville Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 15, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: North River Hills Park, 11501 19th Avenue, Burnsville

Brooklyn Park Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 15, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Where: North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Ave N, Brooklyn Park

Bloomington Juneteenth: Celebrating Black Excellence

When: June 15, 2:30 p.m. -7 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W Old Shakopee Rd, Bloomington

Events happening June 16

Juneteenth Minnesota: West Broadway Block Party

When: June 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: West Broadway, from Lyndale to Emerson Avenues North

St. Louis Park Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 16, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Recreation Outdoor Center (ROC) 3700 Monterey Drive St.

Events happening June 18

Minneapolis Pre-Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 18, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Loring Park Patio, 1382 Willow St, Minneapolis

Events happening June 19

Juneteenth Tours at Fort Snelling

When: June 19, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling

Screening of Juneteenth Reckoning with Slavery: MN African American History

When: June 19, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: OMG Studios, 550 Vandalia Street Suite 220, St. Paul

OMG Studios will be screening a documentary that was created to challenge our understanding of slavery and its impact on Minnesota.

Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival

When: June 19, 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Various Locations

Activities include live music and dance, art galleries, wellness activities, black-owned market, storytelling, drum circles, food trucks, history zone, interactive installations, and more.

Juneteenth with the Rondo Center of Diverse Expressions

When: June 19, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., programmed events 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Rondo Commemorative Plaza, 820 Rondo Avenue, St. Paul

The Rondo Center of Diverse Expressions will host its fifth annual Juneteenth event, celebrating the music of the Rondo neighborhood. The event will feature a variety of speakers, musical guests and vendors.

Maple Grove Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 19, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Town Green, 7991 Main Street N, Maple Grove

Marshall Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 19, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Justice Park, 704 Oak Street, Marshall

Albert Lea Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 19, 5:30 p.m.

Where: 201 Broadway Ave S., Albert Lea

Edina Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 19, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Maetzold Amphitheater, 7499 France Avenue S, Edina

Blackout Improv presents: Juneteenth at the Ordway

When: June 19, 7 p.m.

Where: The Ordway Theatre

Events happening June 20

Juneteenth Breakfast featuring Bakari Sellers

When: June 20, 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Where: St. Paul Event Center, 400 Wabasha Street North #320, St. Paul

Events happening June 21

Kumbayah the Juneteenth Story

When: June 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Northrop, 84 Church St SE, Minneapolis

Come and see a 90-minute two-act play that addresses a traumatic time in our history.

28th Annual Community Peace Celebration

When: June 21, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Western Sculpture Park, 387 Marion St, St Paul

Juneteenth Jubilee Black Burlesque Show

When: June 21, 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: LUSH Lounge & Theater, Minneapolis

Events happening June 22

Screening of Juneteenth Reckoning with Slavery: MN African American History

When: June 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Rondo Community Library

The Rondo Library will be screening a documentary meant to challenge our understanding of slavery and its impact on Minnesota.

Woodbury for Justice and Equality Juneteenth celebration

When: June 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Ojibway Park, 2695 Ojibway Drive, Woodbury

Juneteenth Minnesota — A Family Celebration!

When: June 22, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Minnesota State Capitol, St. Paul

Events happening June 23

Eagan Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 23, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Viking Lakes, 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan

We will continue to modify this list of events as Juneteenth comes closer.

NOTE: The video attached to this article originally aired on June 8, 2024.