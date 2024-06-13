Juneteenth is a week away, here's where you can celebrate in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Juneteenth is right around the corner, and we've got the hook-up on celebrations.
Here's everything you need to know about celebrating Juneteenth in the Twin Cities this year:
What is Juneteenth?
Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the end of slavery.
Dating back to 1865, Juneteenth commemorates the day that 250,000 Texan slaves were declared free by the U.S. Army. At the time, this was the last area in the U.S. to comply with anti-slavery laws.
In 2021, Juneteenth became federally-recognized but has been celebrated annually for decades. Ironically, Texas become the first to make it a state holiday in 1980.
NOTE: This is the basic definition of Juneteenth. The history surrounding the Juneteenth holiday is complex and significant. To learn more about the history of Juneteenth, click here.
Events happening on June 14
Northside Juneteenth Weekend Celebration
When: June 14-16
Where: Various times and location
Free events all weekend, including community movie night at the Capri Theater, family festival with a pancake breakfast, vendors, free food, games, giveaways and live music, and an ice cream social and pool party at North Commons Pool.
"Freedom and Fellowship" Violence Prevention Community Cookout
When: June 14, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Shiloh Temple, Minneapolis
When: June 14, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Loppet Foundation's Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Minneapolis
A celebration of food culture and stories, Sweet Potato Comfort Pie welcomes all pie bakers who make traditional or non-traditional sweet potato pie. Participants share the cultural and personal histories behind their individual recipes.
This event is hosted by WCCO's Shayla Reaves.
Minnesota Orchestra, Juneteenth: Celebration of Freedom
When: June 14, 8 p.m.
Where: Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
Events happening on June 15
When: June 15, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Where: Theodore Wirth Park Trailhead, Minneapolis
All are welcome to participate in the 5K or half mile run that honors beloved North Minneapolis figures Bill and Beverly Cottman.
We Are the Noise: University of Minnesota Juneteenth Celebration
When: June 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: U of M Urban Research and Outreach Engagement Center, Minneapolis
The event will begin with a commemorative march, starting at 11 a.m. and leaving from the University's Robert J. Jones Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center (UROC). The march concludes with an outdoor black party (12 p.m.-5 p.m.) on Plymouth Avenue at UROC.
Rondo Neighborhood's Sterling Club UnityFest Juneteenth Celebration
When: June 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Carty Park, 705 Iglehart Avenue, St. Paul
Brooklyn Center Juneteenth Celebration
When: June 15, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park, 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center
Roseville Juneteenth Celebration
When: June 15, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Central Park, 2540 Lexington Ave. N, Roseville
Minneapolis Parks Juneteenth – Celebrating Freedom Day
When: June 15, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Bethune Park, Minneapolis
Burnsville Juneteenth Celebration
When: June 15, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Where: North River Hills Park, 11501 19th Avenue, Burnsville
Brooklyn Park Juneteenth Celebration
When: June 15, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Where: North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Ave N, Brooklyn Park
Bloomington Juneteenth: Celebrating Black Excellence
When: June 15, 2:30 p.m. -7 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W Old Shakopee Rd, Bloomington
Events happening June 16
Juneteenth Minnesota: West Broadway Block Party
When: June 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: West Broadway, from Lyndale to Emerson Avenues North
St. Louis Park Juneteenth Celebration
When: June 16, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Recreation Outdoor Center (ROC) 3700 Monterey Drive St.
Events happening June 18
Minneapolis Pre-Juneteenth Celebration
When: June 18, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Loring Park Patio, 1382 Willow St, Minneapolis
Events happening June 19
Juneteenth Tours at Fort Snelling
When: June 19, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.
Where: Fort Snelling
Screening of Juneteenth Reckoning with Slavery: MN African American History
When: June 19, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: OMG Studios, 550 Vandalia Street Suite 220, St. Paul
OMG Studios will be screening a documentary that was created to challenge our understanding of slavery and its impact on Minnesota.
Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival
When: June 19, 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Various Locations
Activities include live music and dance, art galleries, wellness activities, black-owned market, storytelling, drum circles, food trucks, history zone, interactive installations, and more.
Juneteenth with the Rondo Center of Diverse Expressions
When: June 19, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., programmed events 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Where: Rondo Commemorative Plaza, 820 Rondo Avenue, St. Paul
The Rondo Center of Diverse Expressions will host its fifth annual Juneteenth event, celebrating the music of the Rondo neighborhood. The event will feature a variety of speakers, musical guests and vendors.
Maple Grove Juneteenth Celebration
When: June 19, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Town Green, 7991 Main Street N, Maple Grove
Marshall Juneteenth Celebration
When: June 19, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Justice Park, 704 Oak Street, Marshall
Albert Lea Juneteenth Celebration
When: June 19, 5:30 p.m.
Where: 201 Broadway Ave S., Albert Lea
When: June 19, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Maetzold Amphitheater, 7499 France Avenue S, Edina
Blackout Improv presents: Juneteenth at the Ordway
When: June 19, 7 p.m.
Where: The Ordway Theatre
Events happening June 20
Juneteenth Breakfast featuring Bakari Sellers
When: June 20, 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Where: St. Paul Event Center, 400 Wabasha Street North #320, St. Paul
Events happening June 21
When: June 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Northrop, 84 Church St SE, Minneapolis
Come and see a 90-minute two-act play that addresses a traumatic time in our history.
28th Annual Community Peace Celebration
When: June 21, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Western Sculpture Park, 387 Marion St, St Paul
Juneteenth Jubilee Black Burlesque Show
When: June 21, 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: LUSH Lounge & Theater, Minneapolis
Events happening June 22
Screening of Juneteenth Reckoning with Slavery: MN African American History
When: June 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Rondo Community Library
The Rondo Library will be screening a documentary meant to challenge our understanding of slavery and its impact on Minnesota.
Woodbury for Justice and Equality Juneteenth celebration
When: June 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Ojibway Park, 2695 Ojibway Drive, Woodbury
Juneteenth Minnesota — A Family Celebration!
When: June 22, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Minnesota State Capitol, St. Paul
Events happening June 23
When: June 23, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Viking Lakes, 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan
We will continue to modify this list of events as Juneteenth comes closer.
NOTE: The video attached to this article originally aired on June 8, 2024.