Juneteenth 2023 events in the Twin Cities, and around Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Juneteenth celebrations in Minneapolis go back to at least 1985, but 2023 is looking bigger than ever.

Plenty of events in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota provide opportunities to celebrate, learn and come together.

Earlier this year, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill making Juneteenth an official state holiday. The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support with a vote of 126-1.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, marks the end of slavery in the United States.

Here are some of the highlights, followed by a fuller list of Juneteenth festivities and observations.

June 10: Juneteenth Brunch featuring Dr. Bernice A. King

When: June 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, hosts a conversation "It Starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems."

Click here for more information.

June 16: Northside Stop the Violence BBQ

When: Friday, June 16, Noon-6 p.m.

Location: Shiloh Temple, 1201 West Broadway Avenue, Minneapolis

Don't Shoot Guns, Shoot Hoops hosts Northside's first stop the violence BBQ with a free three-on-three basketball tournament.

Click here for more information or to register.

June 17: Black Bodies in Motion

When: Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Location: Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake Street, Minneapolis

Midtown Global Market and Cultural Wellness Center celebrate with Black Bodies in Motion: The Ultimate Expression of Freedom. The day-long event features a family slow bike roll around South Minneapolis, a reading of the Proclamation, exercise classes, music and more.

Click here for schedule details.

June 17: Juneteenth Minnesota - A Family Celebration!

When: Saturday, June 17, Noon-4 p.m.

Location: Allianz Field, 400 Snelling Ave N, St Paul

The Anika Foundation hosts its annual Juneteenth Minnesota – A Family Celebration. It will feature community griot, scholarship awards, hip-hop music, a kid's fun zone, food from the African Diaspora, and more.

Click here for more information.

June 17: City of Minneapolis Juneteenth celebration

When: Saturday, June 17, Noon-6 p.m.

Location: Bethune Park, 1304 10th Ave N, Minneapolis

Join the community at the Celebrating Freedom Day Event with food, entertainment, and family activities.

Click here for more information.

June 17: University of Minnesota, the Art of Freedom

When: Saturday, June 17, Noon-6 p.m.

Location: U of M UROC, 2001 Plymouth Ave N, Minneapolis

The University of Minnesota hosts its second annual Juneteenth Celebration block party and commemorative march at Robert J. Jones Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center (UROC). This year's theme focuses on The Art of Freedom: Joy. Resistance. Rest.

Click here for the full schedule.

June 17: ROCC the City Juneteenth

When: Saturday, June 17, 2-6 p.m.

Location: Dodge Nature Center, 1701 Charlton St, West St. Paul, MN

Residents of Color Collective hosts ROCC the City Juneteenth with food and music.

Click here for more information.

June 17: NAACP Freedom Fund Gala

When: Saturday, June 17, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Location: Intercontinental, 11 East Kellogg Boulevard Saint Paul

The NAACP Saint Paul Roy Wilkins Branch celebrates its 110th anniversary with a Freedom Fund Gala. A panel discussion with community leaders will address the theme "The Struggle is Real: Creating Hope For Our Youth."

Click here for more information.

June 19: Minnesota State Capitol celebration

When: Monday, June 19, Noon-4 p.m.

Location: 75 Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, St Paul

More than ten local organizations are hosing Juneteenth at the Minnesota State Capitol. There will be food, games, music, facepainting, and more.

Click here for details.

June 19: Juneteenth in Rondo

When: Monday, June 19, 2023, Noon-5 p.m.

Location: Rondo Commemorative Plaza, 820 Concordia Ave, St. Paul

The Rondo Center of Diverse Expressions hosts its third annual observance. Along with entertainment, there will also be a job fair and speakers.

Click here for more information.

June 19: Soul of the Southside 2023 Juneteenth Festival

When: Monday, June 19, Noon-8 p.m.

Location: Hook and Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis

Soul of the Southside hosts its free arts and music festival to celebrate black culture and community. All ages activities are noon to 2:30 p.m. with face painting, bouncy house, and a book mobile.

Click here for more information.

Events across Minnesota

Saturday, June 10

Juneteenth Jubilee: Sweet Potato Pie Showcase – 6/10 @ 9-10:30 a.m. (Mill City Museum, Minneapolis)

Juneteenth Brunch featuring Dr. Bernice A. King – 6/10 @ 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Westminster Presbyterian Church, Minneapolis)

Sunday, June 11

commUNITY Juneteenth celebration – 6/11 @ 2-5 p.m. (Emerson Ave, 22nd - 24th streets)

Friday, June 16

Kumbayah the Juneteenth Story – 6/16 @ 10 a.m.-noon (Breck School, Golden Valley)

Northside Stop the Violence BBQ – 6/16 @ Noon-6 p.m. (Shiloh Temple, 1201 West Broadway Avenue, Minneapolis)

Living Waters Youth Program: Northside Juneteenth Weekend Celebration – 6/16 @ 3-7 p.m. (Capri Theater Plaza, Minneapolis)

St. Cloud's 25th annual Juneteenth Celebration – 6/16 @ 3-9 p.m. (Lake George Park, 1011 7th Street, St. Cloud, MN)

Juneteenth Jubilee 2023: A Black Burlesque Show – 6/16 @ 6-9 p.m. (Capri Theater, Minneapolis)

Ladies of Soul: A Juneteenth Celebration – 6/16 @ 7-9 p.m. (The Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis)

Saturday, June 17

Juneteenth Roseville 2023 – 6/17 @ 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Central Park, Roseville)

Juneteenth Celebrating Community – 6/17 @ 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Ojibway Park, Woodbury, MN)

Brooklyn Center Juneteenth Celebration – 6/17 @ 11 a.m.–7 p.m. (Centennial Park, Brooklyn Center)

Black Bodies in Motion: The Ultimate Expression of Freedom – 6/17 @ Noon-3 p.m. (Midtown Global Market, Minneapolis)

Juneteenth Minnesota - A Family Celebration! – 6/17 @ Noon-4 p.m. (Allianz Field, St. Paul)

Richfield Juneteenth Celebration – 6/17 @ Noon-4 p.m. (Richfield Community Bandshell)

Juneteenth 2023 Celebration – 6/17 @ Noon-5 p.m. (Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1739 E Center St, Rochester, MN)

City of Minneapolis Juneteenth celebration – 6/17 @ Noon-6 p.m. (Bethune Park: 1304 N. 10th Ave, Minneapolis)

University of Minnesota Juneteenth Celebration – 6/17 @ Noon-6 p.m. (U of M, 2001 Plymouth Ave N, Minneapolis)

Free to Be — Celebrating Freedom with the Black Community – 6/17 @ 1-3:30 p.m. (North River Hills Park, Burnsville)

City of Brooklyn Park: Black Health is Wealth – 6/17 @ 1-7 p.m. (North Hennepin Community College, Brooklyn Park)

ROCC the City Juneteenth – 6/17 @ 2-6 p.m. (Dodge Nature Center, West St. Paul)

Frogtown Farm Juneteenth Dinner – 6/17 @ 2-8 p.m. (Frogtown Farm, St. Paul)

NAACP Freedom Fund Gala – 6/17 @ 6-9 p.m. (Intercontinental St. Paul)

Sunday, June 18

SLP Juneteenth Celebration – 6/18 @ 1-4 p.m. (3700 Monterey Dr, St Louis Park, MN)

Duluth NAACP Annual Juneteenth Celebration – 6/17 @ Noon-5 p.m. (Central Hillside Community Center, Duluth)

Twin Ports Juneteenth – 6/18 @ Noon-6 p.m. (Harrison Park, Duluth)

Monday, June 19

Bloomington Juneteenth Celebration – 6/19 @ 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (Kennedy High School, Bloomington, MN)

MN State Capitol celebration – 6/19 @ Noon-4 p.m. (MN State Capitol)

Juneteenth in Rondo – 6/19 @ Noon-5 p.m. (Rondo Commemorative Plaza, 820 Concordia Ave, St. Paul)

Soul of the Southside 2023 Juneteenth Festival – 6/19 @ Noon-8 p.m. (Hook and Ladder, Minneapolis)

NAACP Annual Juneteenth Jubilee – 6/19 @ 1-6 p.m. (Central Hillside Community Center, Duluth)

Maple Grove Juneteenth Celebration – 6/19 @ 3-8 p.m. (Town Green, Maple Grove)

Celebrate Juneteenth at Centennial Lakes Park – 6/19 @ 4-8 p.m. (7499 France Ave S, Edina)

Echo In the Distance Book Launch with Author Shayla Michelle – 6/19 @ 6 p.m. (ModernWell, 2909 South Wayzata Boulevard, Minneapolis)