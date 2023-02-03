Walz signs bill making Juneteenth a state holiday

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill on Friday morning making Juneteenth an official state holiday.

The Minnesota House passed the bill on Thursday night. The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support with a vote of 126-1.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, marks the end of slavery in the United States.

"Juneteenth is an important opportunity for communities across the state and nation to celebrate freedom, recognize the history and contributions of Black Americans, and recommit to building a more just and equitable society for everyone," said Walz. "Creating Juneteenth as a state holiday is a long overdue celebration of independence."

There was also a ceremonial signing for the CROWN Act, which protects Minnesotans from discrimination based on their hair. Walz signed the act on Wednesday, which is aimed at making sure Black Minnesotans can wear their hair naturally without the fear they will be considered "unprofessional" or faced with other forms of discrimination.