How visitors and residents in Minneapolis are commemorating July Fourth

What July Fourth means to people in Minneapolis

Friday marked 249 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed in Philadelphia. Independence Day celebrations have been happening all week throughout Minnesota.

"Happy birthday, America," said Kait Reinecke of Minneapolis, who was attending the city's Red, White and Boom event.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said they were expecting more than 50,000 at the city's biggest July Fourth event along the Mississippi River. The celebration is a reminder of the meaning behind the red, white and blue attire.

"We fought so hard to get where we are now, you know, freedom and everything. Freedom of speech, we fight for what we believe in," said Reinecke.

Some believe that fight continues.

"We're fighting for our country today. There's not much to celebrate," said Janet Slingerland, who was visiting the Red, White and Boom event from Tucson, Arizona.

"But here we are. We love being American, though," said Matt Trausch of Tucson, who was with Slingerland. "We are watching the dismantling of our democracy right now."

Regardless of political beliefs, America's birthday brings people together to celebrate shared values.

"At least take one day to appreciate what we can about America," said Jaimee Peterson of St. Paul.

"Everyone has their beliefs, and they have the right to speak those beliefs," said Reinecke.

Another event attendee from Georgia said, "We have a lot to be grateful for."

All across the state, celebrations took place with food, fun, friends, family and no shortage of fireworks.

"Fourth of July has always been one of my favorite holidays," said Ella Cantu, who was visiting from Russellville, Arkansas. "I love fireworks. I just cannot wait to see them."

