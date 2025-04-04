Minnesota officials celebrate judge's order to stop Trump health funding cuts, but say fight isn't over

Minnesota's top health official called a federal judge's move to block the Trump administration's cuts to public health funding "a bright spot," but also said "the future is not yet certain."

A coalition of states, including Minnesota, sued the Health and Human Services Department and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy to stop over $11 billion in cuts. On Thursday, President Trump appointee Judge Mary S. McElroy issued a temporary restraining order to restore the funding.

"The evidence put forward by Minnesota, 22 other states and the District of Columbia, clearly demonstrated the harm this reckless grant termination poses for Minnesotans and our public health infrastructure," Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham said. "A temporary restraining order does not guarantee immediate access to federal funds, and there will be additional hearings, so we must continue to monitor and assess the situation."

Attorney General Keith Ellison's office said Mr. Trump's cuts included $250 million for Minnesota.

"The funds Trump tried to pull go towards mental health and substance abuse services, emergency preparedness, disease management, and so many other important purposes that benefit Minnesotans," Ellison said. "I am pleased to have halted these devastating cuts, at least for the time being, and I look forward to continuing to litigate this case and protect the health and well-being of Minnesotans."

The Trump administration issued the cuts on March 25. Federal officials said the funds, first given to state and local health departments during the COVID-19 pandemic, were "no longer necessary as their limited purpose has run out."

Ellison's office is also party to lawsuits against the Trump administration involving voting restrictions, cuts to National Institutes for Health funding, the end of birthright citizenship and more.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday said he has advised state agencies to assume any federal funds they receive will get cut by Mr. Trump's administration.

