Juan Canario Robles sentenced to 12.5 years for deadly shooting outside Minneapolis bar

MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old Eden Prairie man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison on Thursday for fatally shooting a man last year outside of a popular Minneapolis bar and restaurant.

Juan Josue Canario Robles accepted a plea deal in August that dropped one of the two second-degree murder charges he faced in connection to the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Franclin "Nacho" Orellana on Dec. 16, 2023, outside of Conga Latin Bistro off Central and East Hennepin avenues.

The criminal complaint states Robles confronted Orellana's friend on the dance floor for dancing with his girlfriend. The friend told Robles he "didn't want any problems," but Robles punched him in the face.

The bar's security later told investigators they told Robles "not to do this here," so he followed the friend outside. The men started fighting and wrestling again before Robles got into his girlfriend's car.

As they drove away, witnesses say Orellana ran after them, upset with the attack on his friend. He struck one of the car's windows before Robles shot him several times.

Police arrested Robles five days later at his Eden Prairie apartment, where they recovered two handguns, but not the one used in the shooting.

The complaint states Robles later confessed that while they were in the car before the shooting, his girlfriend pulled her gun out of her glove box and started aiming at the victim. Robles said he took it from her and fired the fatal shots at Orellana before they sped away. He then said his girlfriend threw the gun off a bridge.

Robles was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison with a credit of 295 days for time served.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Dec. 16, 2023.