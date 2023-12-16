Northeast Minneapolis bar fight leads to drive-by shooting, seriously injuring man

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a bar fight led to a drive-by shooting overnight Saturday in northeast Minneapolis that left a man seriously injured.

Officers were called at about 2:12 a.m. to the intersection of East Hennepin Avenue and 5th Street Southeast, where they found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers gave the man CPR at the scene before he was driven to HCMC for treatment.

Police say a "physical altercation" inside the bar spilled out into the street. People nearby stopped the fight, and one of the men involved got into his vehicle and started to drive off.

The victim walked up to the departing vehicle, and the driver opened fire on him before speeding off, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and police are still investigating.

