Eden Prairie man accepts plea deal for role in deadly Minneapolis bar fight

MINNEAPOLIS —A 22-year-old Eden Prairie man accepted a plea deal for his role in the shooting death of a 44-year-old man following a bar fight late last year.

Juan Robles pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree unintentional murder for fatally shooting Franclin Orellana, according to court documents filed on Tuesday. A second charge of second-degree intentional murder was dropped as part of the plea deal.

Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2023, police say officers were called to the intersection of East Hennepin Avenue and 5th Street Southeast, in the area of Conga Latin Bistro, where they found Orellana suffering from several gunshot wounds.

According to the criminal complaint, police spoke with a witness who was with Orellana at the time of the shooting who claimed Robles approached him at the bar regarding the woman he was dancing with, later identified as Robles' girlfriend. The man said he "didn't want any problems." Robles then allegedly punched him, so he says he left the bar.

The witness told police that Robles followed him outside, pointed a gun at his chest and began making threats toward him.

The two wrestled before Robles got into a vehicle and began to drive away. Orellana allegedly chased the vehicle because he was upset about the fight. That's when Robles pointed a gun at Orellana and shot him.

Robles' sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9.

Note: The video above originally aired on Dec. 16, 2023.