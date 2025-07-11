How to watch: Mother of Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr. speaks after father's murder charge

The mother of a Twin Cities teenager allegedly murdered by his father plans to speak outside the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, Friday afternoon.

The remains of 16-year-old Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr. were found in an Elk River, Minnesota, landfill on June 28. On Wednesday, his father, Jordan Dupree Collins Sr., was charged with second-degree murder.

Ashley Berry, the teen's mother, is set to appear with community activists at a "Justice for Manny Collins Jr." news conference at 2 p.m. Friday.

How to watch news conference with Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr.'s mother

What: Ashley Berry and community activists speak about the alleged murder of her son

Governor's Mansion, St. Paul, Minnesota Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Collins Jr. was living with his father in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, when other family members lost contact with him in early May, according to court documents. The boy's blood was found inside his father's apartment, investigators said. Surveillance video of the dumpster behind Collins Sr.'s apartment led them to the landfill where the boy was found.

The elder Collins is in custody, with bail set at $3 million unconditional or $2 million with conditions. Prosecutors allege he was planning to leave Minnesota, and said they will pursue an aggravated charge. The defense is seeking an accelerated trial.

The boy's great-grandmother Mary Berry told WCCO she was suspicious of the boy's father as soon as he disappeared.

"I was glad that they arrested him because Manny needs justice," Mary Berry said. "He didn't deserve that, no kid deserves that."

Note: The video above originally aired July 9, 2025.