Family of missing Columbia Heights teen to join officials in sharing new details

New charges in Feeding Our Future fraud, and more headlines

New charges in Feeding Our Future fraud, and more headlines

New charges in Feeding Our Future fraud, and more headlines

The family of a missing 16-year-old Columbia Heights, Minnesota, boy will be joined by law enforcement Wednesday afternoon to share new details and call on the public for more information.

Earlier this month, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an endangered missing person alert for Jordan Dupree Collins, Jr. He was last seen May 8 on the 4800 block of University Avenue Northeast.

The Columbia Heights Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office are investigating. Both agencies will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. with the family to "share investigation updates with the community, as well as request any related information the public may have." The news conference will be streamed on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

"Collins has no vehicle and is not with any known family members," the BCA alert said. "He has no similar history or known medical issues."

Collins is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was provided.

Jordan Dupree Collins, Jr. was last seen on May 8. Minnesota BCA

Officials say Collins is commonly known by his nickname, Manny.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the BCA's tip line at 1-877-996-6222 or send an email.

This story will be updated.