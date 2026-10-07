Jordan Collins Sr. found guilty of murdering his 16-year-old son, dumping body in Twin Cities landfill

A Columbia Heights, Minnesota, man was found guilty Wednesday of murdering his 16-year-old son last year.

Jordan Dupree Collins Sr., who represented himself during the murder trial in Anoka County, was found guilty of second-degree murder.

After the verdict, the judge asked the jury to answer 10 more questions about the case — including whether Collins concealed the body and if he caused anguish to the family — to help with sentencing, which has been set for Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr. Ashley Berry

The remains of his son, Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr., were discovered in a garbage bag in an Elk River landfill by investigators in the summer of 2025. Collins Jr. had been living with his father at the time he was reported missing by his mother, Ashley Berry.

Berry testified that her son had been living with his father because he was struggling at school, and she believed his father could help him with his math homework.

"None of us should outlive our children. But to have a child — a child in our community — taken from us in this way is simply unconscionable," said Anoka County Attorney Brad Johnson. "I always tell the attorneys and staff in our office that we are responsible for the effort, even though we do not always control the outcome. I am so proud of the community and justice partners' efforts on this case. From my position, it was a sight to behold. Those impacted will have an opportunity to address the court at sentencing, and we will continue to seek justice for Manny."