Manny Collins' mother takes the stand in her son's favorite sweater at his father's murder trial

Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr.'s mother took the witness stand Friday wearing what she said was her son's favorite sweater. The man accused of killing the 16-year-old — his father, who is representing himself — never asked her a question.

Jordan Dupree Collins Sr. is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of his son, whose dismembered remains were found in a garbage bag at a landfill in Elk River, Minnesota, in the summer of 2025. Investigators say Collins Sr. killed the teen with a knife and tried to get rid of the evidence. Opening statements in the Anoka County trial came Friday, more than a year after the boy disappeared.

Prosecutors told jurors that Collins Sr. treated his son like trash, and warned them the evidence they will see is graphic.

Collins Sr. had little to say. He is deferring his opening statement until after the state rests its case, and he cross-examined only one witness Friday — an investigator he questioned about a phone call between the two of them early in the case. Court filings this week show the judge admonished him for missing several deadlines over the summer.

Jurors spent part of the day watching body camera footage from the first officers to interview Manny's parents, including video of an anxious Ashley Berry trying to track down her son.

Berry testified that Manny had been living with his father in Columbia Heights because he was struggling at school and she believed his father could help him with his math homework. Then days went by without his mother, his girlfriend or anyone else hearing from him.

Collins Sr. first told relatives and police that Manny had gone to see his great-grandmother. An investigator testified Friday that he believed there was tension between father and son.

Collins Jr. was last seen May 8, 2025, near his father's apartment. His mother reported him missing to Columbia Heights police on May 12, four days after she last heard from him, when he reacted to a text message she sent, as previously reported.

A search began, and video from a garbage truck eventually pointed investigators to the landfill in Elk River, where for weeks they searched an area the size of a football field. Collins Jr.'s remains were found there nearly two months after he was reported missing. An autopsy cited in the criminal complaint found evidence he had been decapitated with a knife.

Investigators also found blood on a mattress and carpet inside the apartment that matched Collins Jr.'s, according to the complaint. Authorities arrested Collins Sr. less than a week after his son's remains were found. Prosecutors said he was planning to leave Minnesota and had cash on hand.

More than 90 witnesses are expected to testify, including Ashley Berry, workers from the landfill and Collins Jr.'s great-grandmother, Mary Berry.

"He murdered his son, and he needs to pay for it," Mary Berry said ahead of the trial. "And on top of all this, I forgive him."