Mother of Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr. honors him 1 year after his death by giving back

The search for a missing 16-year-old ended at a landfill in Elk River, Minnesota, one year ago.

Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr. had gone missing from his dad's house in Columbia Heights, Minnesota. Manny Collins' dad, Jordan Collins Sr. is accused of killing him.

Now, Manny's mom is focused on the good her son brought to this world.

"Oh yeah it's hard. It's hard," said Ashley Berry, Manny Collins' mom.

It has been a year of ups and downs for Berry as she attempts to deal with the loss of her only child.

"Manny had many birthdays here. This is one of his favorite spots," said Berry while at Macarron Park in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The park is a place Berry comes for comfort. It's where she began holding events in honor of Manny Collins, in support of the Manny's Way Foundation.

"It's about keeping Manny's name alive and giving me a purpose as well to keep going while Manny was here. He liked helping people. We talked about passing out food and he liked to give out his old clothing, so I'd like to keep it going," said Berry.

With the help of family, friends and community members who want to honor Manny Collins' memory, Berry has passed out gently used clothes and food to those in need in her Frogtown neighborhood in St. Paul.

"I found a lot of ways to cope, and all the support makes it easier, but it's still hard, especially dealing with the trial," said Berry.

Berry is preparing herself mentally for the trial, where Jordan Collins Sr. will represent himself.

For now, she holds on to good memories.

"He dreams we hug a lot, so that's comfort. Yeah, he was a hugger," said Berry.

She prays her son's memory lasts for generations.

"I just want him to get justice too," said Berry.

Manny's Way Foundation is accepting donations for gently used clothes and canned goods. Search the organization's website for ways to help.