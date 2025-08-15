Charity golf game honors first responders who saved Sen. John Hoffman and wife

Minnesota's first responders got a boost at Majestic Oaks Golf Course in Ham Lake Friday. The second annual Guns and Hoses event is being held to raise money for police officers, firefighters and paramedics across the state, including those who responded to the shootings that wounded Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife.

"A lot of money we raise today will help grow those first responders to help create tomorrow's first responders," said Wes Pederson, Chair For Lino Lakes Volunteers of Public Safety.

The Guns and Hoses golf event provides money for recruiting, while benefiting the Frontline Foundation.

"The Frontline Foundation, what it does primarily, is provide immediate benefits to families who have lost a loved one in the line of service. Whether it be first responders, firefighters, police officers, paramedics, National Guard members," said Tim Flynn, Deputy Chief of St. Paul Police.

Since it was formed in 2018, the foundation has raised more than $635,000 for first responders, money also used to buy new equipment. Friday's event had raffles and silent auctions, and 144 golfers on the course.

One of the focuses of the fundraiser was to recognize the Champlin police department for its role in helping Hoffman and his family. Hoffman and his wife were shot inside their home on June 14, with law enforcement later arresting Vance Boelter, who now faces federal and state charges. Boelter is also charged with killing Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband.

The Hoffmans sent a message of thanks to Champlin Police for giving them crucial medical aid after the shooting.

"This recognition should truly go out to them. They are aware of it. They are grateful for it. I'm grateful for all the recognition our community has gotten," said Chief Glen Schneider, Champlin Police.

Champlin Police Chief Glen Schneider says the officers who responded weren't able to attend Friday's event, but they're happy to know the Hoffmans are recovering.

"I'm in touch with Senator Hoffman and his family. They are doing well. They give us routine updates," said Chief Schneider. "They are very instrumental in our community. They are out in the community meeting their neighbors, those that are in the community center."

Friday's event benefits first responders statewide, including families of some military members killed while on duty.