J.J. McCarthy "doing great" in rehab from torn meniscus, Vikings coach says

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell provided a positive update on rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy's rehab process Tuesday.

In a video posted to the team's YouTube channel, O'Connell said McCarthy, who had surgery to repair a torn meniscus, is "doing great."

"He's kind of through the early part of that rehab where we want to make sure it's 24/7 what we need to be doing early on from a medical standpoint," O'Connell said. "Now he's kind of to the point where he's back in meetings right alongside Sam [Darnold] and the other quarterbacks every single day."

The head coach said he believes McCarthy's off-the-field intangibles are shining through during his recovery, and he's encouraging the young QB to focus on those things while he can't actually play.

"Continue building on what you've already done in this building in a short amount of time, because everybody's excited about J.J., we just don't get to see him this year, which is probably what eats away at him the most," O'Connell said. "But at the same time we know there's a lot of valuable time ahead for him to truly hit the ground running when we get the opportunity to get him out there."

O'Connell said McCarthy's been active around the Vikings' facility thanks to a motorized cart.

"He's motoring around the building," he said. "He did crash it into my office wall yesterday. No injuries to report, but maybe a little damage from the motorized cart."

McCarthy is set to miss his entire rookie season after his August surgery for an injury suffered in the preseason. The Vikings drafted him 10th overall in April.