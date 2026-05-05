Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis bringing Minneapolis Sound to 2026 Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota State Fair has booked one of the greatest songwriting and production teams in popular music to play the Grandstand.
Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are calling their Aug. 29 show "Homecoming: A Celebration of the Minneapolis Sound."
They will be joined by special guests like Morris Day and Jerome Benton of The Time, Jordan Knight from New Kids On The Block, Yolonda Adams, Stokley, Ann Nesby & Sounds of Blackness, Ruben Studdard and Shanice Wilson.
Tickets start at $64 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Jam says he's been going to the Minnesota State Fair since he was a kid, calling the performance a "dream come true."
With 42 No. 1 Hits on the Billboard charts, Jam and Lewis have more No. 1 hits than any other songwriting/production team in chart history. They've worked with artists such as Prince, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey and more, earning over 100 gold, platinum and diamond albums.
This year's Grandstand acts also include TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Rod Stewart, "Weird" Al Yankovic and more. Pre-fair discount admission tickets are also still available.
The fair runs from Aug. 27 through Sept. 7.