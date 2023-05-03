Jessie Diggins, most-decorated US cross-country skier, returns to where it all began

MINNEAPOLIS – Even as her career goes on, Jessie Diggins doesn't stop making Team USA history.

This February, she won the United States' first-ever individual world title.

"There's so many people invested in making that world championship possible," said Diggins. "It's so cool to share that with all of them. So I feel like that medal belongs to like 2,000 different people. And I know that they know that, and they feel that, and that's what makes it so special."

This week, Diggins returned to Minnesota, working toward another milestone: bringing the world cup tour stateside for the first time in 22 years.

"Having all these little kids have a chance to see all of their heroes racing, that's amazing. I would have given anything for that when I was 8 years old," she said. "We're finally gonna get a chance to give that to the next generation."

Next February will mark a major move that's personal for Diggins.

"This is where I learned how to ski. This is where I raced my last junior nationals race. It has a lot of very special significance and memories for me," she said.

Many people first knew Diggins from the 2018 Olympics, when she came from behind to win the United States' first cross country ski Olympic gold medal. Now those Minnesotan fans will watch her compete at Theodore Wirth Park next year?

"Honestly I think that's so cool," she said. "Usually you watch something on TV and yeah, that's awesome, but 'I'm never gonna get a chance to see it in person.' And now they will. Now all these kids and families will get a chance to experience the sport, live, in person. I think it's an opportunity to grow this sport, to really bring some magic and excitement back to the community that raised me and has supported me long before any Olympic medals."