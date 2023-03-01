Minnesotan Jessie Diggins becomes first U.S. cross country skier to win individual gold at World Championships

PLANICA, Slovenia -- Olympian Jessie Diggins made history on Tuesday when she became the first-ever cross-country skier from the U.S. to win an individual world title.

Diggins, 31, brought back the gold at the 10 km event in Slovenia, crossing the line in 23 minutes and 40.8 seconds.

History was made today. 🇺🇸@jessdiggs won the first-ever World Championships GOLD medal for the United States. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/q21pcXNmJe — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 28, 2023

The Minnesota native became the most decorated American cross country skier in December, when she won her 14th World Cup in Davos. She's also a three-time Olympian.