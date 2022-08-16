Trial for Jerry Westrom, accused of killing Jeanie Ann Childs in 1993, set to start Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After several delays, opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday in the trial for a man charged in a decades-old murder.

Jerry Westrom is accused of murder in the 1993 stabbing death of Jeanie Ann Childs in Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP

Police first arrested him in February 2019 after linking his DNA from a genealogy website to the crime scene. Investigators got his DNA from a napkin he threw in the trash at a hockey game.

Westrom's defense attorney said he didn't do it, and they have the wrong suspect.