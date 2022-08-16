Watch CBS News
Trial for Jerry Westrom, accused of killing Jeanie Ann Childs in 1993, set to start Tuesday

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS -- After several delays, opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday in the trial for a man charged in a decades-old murder.

Jerry Westrom is accused of murder in the 1993 stabbing death of Jeanie Ann Childs in Minneapolis.

Jerry Westrom is seen in an undated photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.
Police first arrested him in February 2019 after linking his DNA from a genealogy website to the crime scene. Investigators got his DNA from a napkin he threw in the trash at a hockey game.

Westrom's defense attorney said he didn't do it, and they have the wrong suspect.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 6:15 AM

