Minnesota judge grants motion reducing man's life prison sentence nearly 30 years later

A Minnesota judge granted a motion reducing a man's life sentence to time served after he had spent nearly three decades in prison.

In 1996, Jerome Nunn was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder of Abduel Poe and 15 years for the attempted murder of John Holmes.

Nunn was 19 years old when he went to prison and had been taking care of himself since he was 13.

While in prison, Nunn earned his GED, three associate degrees and a paralegal certificate. He also became a minister and did ministry work inside and outside of prison.

Through a work release, Nunn also helped others with criminal records find jobs and services through the EMERGE Community Development program.

In recognition of his rehabilitation, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office petitioned to lower Nunn's sentence using a law passed in 2023 allowing prosecutors to review a sentence and request an adjustment.

Judges are required to consider victims' input, and, in 2014, Poe's mother wrote to the Board of Pardons to change Nunn's sentence to time served. She has reaffirmed that statement multiple times since.

Court documents show Nunn was resentenced to time served and discharged from the jurisdiction of the court on Tuesday. In total, he served 29 years and 219 days in prison.

