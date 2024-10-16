Hennepin County Attorney's Office petitions to have man's murder sentence reduced to time served

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday it is asking the courts to adjust the sentencing of Jerome Nunn — a man originally sentenced to life in prison three decades ago — to time served in recognition of Nunn's rehabilitation.

This is the first petition filed in Hennepin County, and the attorney's office believes the first to be filed in the state, under the 2023 Minnesota Prosecutor-Initiated Sentencing law, which allows prosecutors to review a sentence and request an adjustment.

Nunn was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder of Abduel Poe. He was 19 years old when he went to prison and had been taking care of himself since he was 13.

While in prison, Nunn earned his GED, three associate degrees and a paralegal certificate. He also became a minister and does ministry work inside and outside of prison.

Through a work release, Nunn also helps others with criminal records find jobs and services through the EMERGE Community Development program.

"Jerome is one of the most extraordinary human beings I have ever met," said Nunn's attorney David Singleton. "He transformed himself during his nearly three decades in prison and is now a model citizen who is working to repair the harm he caused the community 30 years ago."

A judge will decide whether to grant the request and shorten Nunn's sentence.