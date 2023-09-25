James Scanlon, Chris Parsons honored at Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Hundreds turned out today for the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service in St. Paul on Sunday.

This year's service unveiled two new columns of the memorial at the state capitol in remembrance of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James "Jimmy" Scanlon and St. Paul Fire Captain Chris Parsons.

Both died in the line of duty over the last year.

Scanlon died in the line of duty on Nov. 4, 2022. He was a firefighter in Hopkins for 14 years. Before that, he worked with Hopkins and Bloomington Police.

Parsons died suddenly in June at 48 years old after serving the Hopkins community for more than two decades.

Both families will receive flags that have flown over the state capitol.

The annual event honors Minnesota's 243 fallen firefighters and takes place on the last Sunday in September.